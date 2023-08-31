The eligible students will receive $120 each on a P-EBT card

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Throughout the next month, the Oregon Department of Human Services will continue to distribute $39 million in food benefits to eligible students.

The state agency announced that about 325,000 schoolchildren would receive $120 each on a pandemic EBT card starting this Thursday.

The newly-announced funds are a continuation of the P-EBT program that ODHS and the Oregon Department of Education launched in 2020, in an attempt to feed students whose access to quality food were affected by the pandemic.

Since the inception of the program, the state agencies have issued $1 billion in food benefits to students.

“As communities continue to be affected by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food, we know that many families are experiencing hardship and are struggling to get enough healthy food for themselves and their children,” ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs Director Claire Seguin said in a statement.

Schoolchildren are eligible for the next round of funds if they received free or reduced lunch during the 2022-23 school year, or if they attended the Community Eligibility Provision school in May.

Those students should have received a P-EBT card in the spring, but families can contact (844) 673-7328 if they need a new card.

Other students who are newly-eligible will receive a notification letter and a P-EBT card in the mail.

According to ODHS, children under the age of 6 who were eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program between July 2022 and August 2023 will receive more P-EBT funds soon. Additional information on those benefits will come at a later date.

The agency’s Self-Sufficiency Programs director advised other families in need to reach out to state organizations for help.

“We encourage anyone who is struggling to meet their basic needs to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time,” she said.