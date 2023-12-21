However, the state's downward population trend has slowed since the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to an estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau, Oregon’s population has continued to drop through 2023, but year-over-year decreases have slowed down.

The bureau unveiled its Vintage 2023 population estimates on Tuesday. While the agency reported that most states experienced an uptick in residents, Oregon was one of eight that didn’t.

Between July 2022 and July 2023, the state lost an estimated 6,021 residents — dropping the overall population to 4,233,358 Oregonians.

During that same time period in the year prior, the Bureau estimated a decline in 16,164 Oregonians.

The other states that experienced a population decline were New York, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Hawaii and West Virginia. New York led the pack with an estimated 101,984 residents that left within the year, bringing the population to 19,571,216.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Texas welcomed the most residents from July 2022 to July 2023. The state increased its population by 473,453 residents, followed by Florida with 365,205 new residents and North Carolina with 139,526.

However, South Carolina and Florida were the fastest-growing states with a 1.7% and 1.6% increase in residents.

Nationwide, the agency projected that more than 1.6 million people — or 0.5% of the population — moved to the U.S. this year. There was a 0.4% increase in 2022, and a 0.2% increase in 2021.

Bureau officials said the latest numbers are “historically low” for the U.S., but 2023 shows the nation is making progress in post-pandemic recovery.

“U.S. migration returning to pre-pandemic levels and a drop in deaths are driving the nation’s growth,” U.S. Census Bureau Demographer Kristie Wilder said in a statement. “Although births declined, this was tempered by the near 9% decrease in deaths. Ultimately, fewer deaths paired with rebounding immigration resulted in the nation experiencing its largest population gain since 2018.”