Two Oregon and Washington resorts are among the most family-friendly winter resorts, says Trips to Discover

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland metro got its first taste of snow for the 2022-23 winter season on Sunday, Dec. 4, but forecasts show that Portlanders won’t be seeing another proper snow dusting for some time.

For families who don’t want to wait for Portland’s next flurries to indulge in wintertime fun, there are a few close-by resorts that have their fair share of snow activities. Digital travel platform Trips To Discover highlighted two of them in its list of the 14 Best Winter Resorts for Families.

Sunriver Resort — Sunriver, Oregon

Located in Central Oregon, Sunriver Resort offers a variety of holiday traditions fit for all ages. The resort’s 3,300 acres are packed with festive events and activities including the nightly Holiday Light Show, horse-drawn sleigh rides, ice-skating and gingerbread house decorating.

Sunriver Resort provides entertainment for the whole family from sun-up to sundown. After dark, residents can head to the Oregon Observatory for stargazing. The resort is also a quick 20-minute drive away from Mt. Bachelor Resort, which opened for its 65th season in early December and has its own array of activities such as sled dog rides and snowshoe tours.

Suncadia Resort — Cle Elum, Washington

This Washington resort was a top pick in the Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2022. About four hours away from Portland, the Suncadia Resort is known for activities like cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, axe throwing and archery.

Additionally, the resort hosts its own Winterfest that lasts until Jan. 2, 2023. This year’s fest includes a wide range of holiday fun, from winter fly fishing float trips to special deliveries courtesy of Santa’s elves.

Trips to Discover highlighted other resorts such as the C Lazy U Ranch in Colorado and Marriott’s Timber Lodge in California.