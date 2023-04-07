Black bear Takoda takes a soak in a tub at the Oregon Zoo, one of his favorite activities. He has died unexpectedly. (Courtesy: Shervin Hess/Oregon Zoo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Oregon Zoo is mourning the loss of a young black bear that died during a routine medical procedure, the zoo announced.

Takoda was the youngest resident of the zoo’s Black Bear Ridge

From the Oregon Zoo:

“It is just devastating for the zoo staff and really the entire zoo community,” said Travis Koons, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area. “Takoda brought so much joy. He was the life and spirit not only of the group of black bears but also the care staff. He was loved by everyone — from the older bears who adopted him into their group to the keepers who cared for him every day to thousands of fans on social media. It is heartbreaking.”

Takoda went into cardiac arrest while under anesthesia for a routine health check, according to Koons.

“Our vet staff did everything possible to bring him back,” he said. “They were performing CPR for more than a half hour, but they couldn’t revive him.”

