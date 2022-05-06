PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the Oregon Zoo’s newest residents finally has a name!

The zoo’s new baby orangutan has been named Jolene, inspired by the classic Dolly Parton song and those flaming locks of auburn hair.

Jolene was born on April 13 to first-time mother Kitra.

Because they were giving Kitra and her newborn plenty of space to bond, zookeepers say they couldn’t confirm whether the baby was a boy or a girl until recently. Once they figured it out, the zoo says their keeper team knew exactly what they’d name her.

“They’ve been playing the song on repeat ever since!” Kate Gilmore, who oversees the zoo’s primate area, said.

Twenty-year-old Kitra moved to Oregon from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Ohio back in 2015.

“Kitra can decide whether she and Jolene are up for a trip outside or if they’d rather have privacy,” Gilmore said. “As Jolene gets older and more curious, we expect them to be outside more and more.”

