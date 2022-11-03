PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Zoo is offering five days of half-price tickets in November. The zoo said it hopes people take advantage of the deal and “paws and relax” and connect with wildlife before the busy holiday season.

The half-price admission will apply to tickets purchased online for Nov. 7-11.

The Oregon Zoo said the tickets can be purchased on the zoo’s website up to 10 days in advance of the visit date. So guests hoping to visit on Nov. 7 could reserve their tickets starting Oct. 29.

The half-price admission will not be offered in person at the zoo. It is only available for tickets purchased online. The zoo said this is due to capacity limits.

While at the zoo, guests can see orangutan mom Kitra and her 6-month-old baby Jolene. They can also check out animals that recently arrived at the zoo, like the new red-tailed monkeys that debuted at the zoo in October and the new crocodile monitor lizard named Johnny 5.

“The grounds are beautiful this time of year, and it’s a great chance to see what’s new at the zoo,” Oregon Zoo Director Heidi Rahn said.

The Oregon Zoo said it is committed to conservation and is working to save endangered California condors, northwestern pond turtles, Oregon silverspot and Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies, and northern leopard frogs.

The Oregon Zoo is also offering free admission for military members, whether they’re veterans or active personnel, on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Military members will receive up to six total tickets, for them as well as any family members who accompany them to the zoo.

Any family members of active-duty military members who are currently deployed can also receive free admission.