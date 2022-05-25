These five chimpanzees join the three already residing at the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Five new chimpanzees are calling the Oregon Zoo home after moving into the recently opened Primate Forest habitat.

The chimps began exploring their outdoor areas for the first time last week, after taking some time to settle in to the new environment.

Eventually, they’ll be introduced to the zoo’s long-time chimpanzee residents: Chloe, Delilah and Jackson.

“My favorite thing about chimpanzees is that they cannot hide their emotions at all,” said Kate Gilmore, who oversees the zoo’s primate area. “If they’re excited about something, they’re excited at a 10. You will definitely hear about it.”

There are four females and one male in the group of new chimps. They arrived in Portland earlier in May from the Emory National Primate Research Center in Atlanta.

Chimpanzee Suwanee just after arriving at Primate Forest. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham

Chimpanzee Missy just after arriving at Primate Forest. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham.

Chimpanzee Pericles just after arriving at Primate Forest. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham

Chimpanzee Julianne just after arriving at Primate Forest. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Kathy Street

Chimpanzee Daisey just after arriving at Primate Forest. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham.

Daisey the chimpanzee is 32 years old. She’s small, “but has attitude for days,” according to the Oregon Zoo. The zoo says she’s very smart, somewhat stubborn and loves kiwi and oranges.

Julianne is Daisey’s younger sister. She’s 23 and like Daisey, is stubborn. She’s also playfully mischievous. She enjoys playing with her sister and Pericles, the only male in the group. Julianne also enjoys a good nap.

Missy tends to be more reserved. She’s 28 and the zoo says she’s always planning her next move. Missy is a fast learner, loves food and prefers one-on-one training sessions.

Pericles, the only male in the group, is 20. He likes to make noise and pursue the female chimps. He’s playful and loves surprises.

Suwanee, the oldest of the group, is 37 and likes to be in charge. She’s smart, eager to learn, and enjoys training, the zoo says. She likes to steal food from the other chimps, especially Pericles, and he will usually hand her whatever she wants.

The decision to move the chimpanzees to Oregon came from a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for chimpanzees. The animals are endangered and nearing extinction in many of their native lands.

The Atlanta zoo the chimps came from has been working with the Species Survival Plan to place chimps in settings that offer expert care, social housing and educational programs.

The new habitat at the Oregon Zoo features climbing structures, complex spaces for family groups and enhanced opportunities for enrichment and keeper interaction. The space features an indoor “day room” with natural flooring and a pair of 26-foot-tall, floor-to-ceiling climbing structures. It also has a simulated termite mound to help encourage natural foraging behavior. There are five roof hatches to allow zookeepers to scatter food from above.