Get in the holiday spirit with Oregon ZooLights’ dazzling display

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are a lot of changes this holiday season because of the pandemic — but one tradition that you can still count on is Oregon ZooLights!

This year, a new drive-through experience lets visitors enjoy a dazzling display of 1.5 million lights from their cars. Kohr Harlan headed out to the Oregon Zoo on Monday morning to show us what to expect this year.

ZooLights runs through January 10, 2021, with the exception of December 25. Tickets are available seven days in advance and pricing varies depending on the date. For more information, visit their website.