PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Moshu, the Oregon Zoo’s red panda known for snacking and looking adorable on the zoo’s social media pages, turned 11 on Tuesday.

To honor him, The Oregon Zoo posted a video of him on Twitter smacking his lips while eating. They called him “The King of Crunch.”

Moshu also appears in several photos where he’s sticking out his tongue.

Red pandas are known to live past 20 years.

Moshu came to the Oregon Zoo when he was 7 years old in 2019 from the Nashville Zoo. At the Oregon Zoo, he was reunited with his longtime companion Mei Mei.

Red pandas are solitary creatures, but when Moshu came to the zoo, keepers expected he and Mei Mei would spend a lot of time together. In 2020, Mei Mei gave birth to a cub and the zoo said Moshu was the father.

In February 2021, the zoo announced that Mei Mei and her cub Pabu moved to ZooMontana in Billings. The Oregon Zoo said the move was necessary because Pabu was growing up.

“Wild red pandas are solitary except during breeding season, and the males are territorial,” keeper Sara Morgan said at the time. “Pabu’s getting too old to stay with his dad now, but he’s still too young to venture off without mom.”

The zoo said Moshu would enjoy his “alone time” after Mei Mei and Pabu left.