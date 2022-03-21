PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For the next three weeks, Oregonians can donate the proceeds from their redeemable bottles and cans to support relief efforts in Ukraine.

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which operates the BottleDrop network, announced Monday it’s engaging its Emergency Fund to support the relief services the Portland-based nonprofit Mercy Corps is providing to Ukrainians.

Through April 10, 2022, BottleDrop is encouraging all Green Bag account holders to make donations from their accounts to support Mercy Corps’ work. BottleDrop will match $25,000 worth of contributions to the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative Emergency Fund.

“A devastating catastrophe is unfolding in Ukraine and in the region, costing and threatening lives and livelihoods, driving families apart and causing mass displacement,” Mercy Corps Director of Communications Lynn Hector said.

Hector said Mercy Corps is grateful for the generosity it’s seen across Oregon to support its efforts to help Ukrainians.

BottleDrop account holders can make their donations online by logging into their accounts.

Other Oregonians can also donate to the effort by bringing their 10-cent redeemable cans and bottles to any BottleDrop Redemption Center and telling staff they would like to donate the funds from the cans and bottles to Mercy Corps’ Ukraine relief efforts.

“We are devastated by the tragedy in Ukraine, and we wanted to find a way to engage the BottleDrop network and help Ukrainians seeking safety. Oregonians routinely put their bottles and cans to great use supporting nonprofits and community organizations. Now we have a chance to use our BottleDrop funds and redeemable containers to help our distant neighbors in Ukraine during this horrible crisis,” OBRC Director of External Relations Eric Chambers said.

Mercy Corps has deployed teams to help people in Ukraine, Poland and Romania who have been displaced by the conflict in Ukraine.

Since Feb. 24, more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations. The UN’s High Commission for Refugees estimates 12 million people inside Ukraine will need assistance.