PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 Town Hall “A State of Pain: Oregon’s Drug Crisis,” looks at the problems stemming from drugs like fentanyl and meth, leading to issues such as homelessness and crime.

What Every Parent Needs to Know About Fentanyl

Oregon ranks highest in the nation for illicit drug use — and dead last in access to drug treatment. Below is a list of reporting on drug abuse in Oregon and resources for recovery and support.

Mental/behavioral health resources

Lines for Life offers support hotlines for mental health crises and behavioral health support and is available 24/7 with language interpreters available. Lines for Life offers help over phone call, text or chat.

Alcohol and drug helpline: 1-800-923-4357

Oregon Recovery Network offers a variety of wellness and recovery resources including addiction treatment, financial help and recovery support meetings.

Oregon Recovers, a coalition made up of people in recovery and their friends and family, advocates for addiction recovery resources in the state.

Other addiction treatment resources are available by calling the numbers below. Insurance is not needed for treatment access:

Multnomah County Call Center: 503-988-4888

Care Oregon Customer Service: 503-416-4100

Trillium Customer Service: 877-600-5472

Multnomah County Mental Health and Addiction Division Services

Multnomah County has a directory of addiction treatment providers for uninsured, underinsured (including those under Medicare) and undocumented individuals.

OHSU Portland Alcohol Research Center

Oregon Health & Sciences University has a list of treatment resources for alcohol and drug abuse — including national and local resources in Oregon and Washington.

Central City Concern

Central City Concern offers treatment for addiction and substance use including peer support, individual counseling and treatment care.

