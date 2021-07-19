Outdoor pianos bring music to the Rose City with ‘Piano. Push. Play.’

PORTLAND, Oreg. (KOIN) — Local organization Piano. Push. Play. is bringing music to the Rose City with outdoor pianos.

This summer, from July through August, you can “tickle the ivories” at a handful of locations across Portland, including Mt. Tabor Summit and Catherdral Park. Piano. Push. Play. has been rescuing old pianos for more than a decade now — inviting artists to transform each into works of art and placing the instruments in public places for all to enjoy.

At the end of the summer, founder Megan McGeorge says the pianos are then donated to schools and community spaces to be played on all year long.

To learn more about Piano. Push. Play, click here. You can also follow the pianos on their journey around the Portland area on Facebook and Instagram.