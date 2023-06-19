PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Saturday, people will be hitting the pavement to raise awareness for ovarian cancer, which affects tens of thousands of women every year.

The Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Oregon and Southwest Washington is hosting their inaugural Fun Walk at the Oregon Zoo to raise awareness for the disease and fundraise for the non-profit.

The Teal Ribbon Fun Walk on Saturday, June 24 will cover 1.5 miles around the zoo and aims to bring the community together against the disease. While the walk is sold out, a waitlist is available.

“It gives us the chance as a community to just stroll around the beautiful Oregon Zoo and get to know each other, gives us a chance to talk to one another,” Anna Demers, president of the alliance’s board of directors said.

The alliance, which began in 2005, aims to create community for people facing the disease.

“It is quite a lonely disease and so we promote awareness and education for survivors and their families going through ovarian cancer,” said Demers.

Demers, who is a seven-year stage 1C cancer survivor herself, explained, “It is quite a lonely disease because there are so few that go through it and we have no diagnostic tool.”

She added that “every year, 19,000 people are diagnosed with ovarian cancer; that’s every 23 minutes…and over 11,000 lose their lives. In Oregon and Washington, that’s 800 people. It doesn’t sound like a huge number which makes it very lonely.”

The alliance also offers online support groups, medical updates on the latest clinical trials for ovarian cancer, chemotherapy treatment bags along with financial grants for treatment.

“That’s what we’re here for, is to put our arms around our survivors and our community,” Demers said.