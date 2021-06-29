Thousands of Oregonians still powerless as heatwave cools off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 4,000 Portland General Electric customers are without power Tuesday morning due to the heatwave.

As of 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, 3,974 customers in Multnomah County were powerless, along with over 400 in Clackamas County and more than 200 in Washington County. PGE’s website has the estimated restoration times projected for later this morning.

Pacific Power is reporting more than 600 customers are without power in Oregon, with over 500 of those customers in the Portland area.

These outages come amid the record-breaking heatwave, which brought the hottest days we’ve ever experience in Portland.

Portland hit 108 on Saturday, then followed up with 112 on Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m., the National Weather Service announced Portland International Airport had officially hit 113. The thermometer then rose to 115.

But the record was set shortly after 5 p.m. when the official temperature at PDX hit 116 degrees.

Although Tuesday is expected to stay toasty, it’s nothing like the past three days.