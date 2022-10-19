PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The state’s largest earthquake drill, better known as the Great Oregon Shakeout, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20.

Every year, millions of people from all over the globe participate in International ShakeOut Day by joining drills to practice earthquake safety. In Oregon specifically, more than half a million people have already registered for the self-led drill.

For at least 60 seconds, the participants will pledge to “Drop (or Lock), Cover and Hold On” during the earthquake drill occurring at a number of schools, businesses, government agencies and more.

The big drill occurs at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, although some locations schedule their drills for other times. Additional details on each location can be found online.

Earthquake safety is especially pressing for Oregonians on the tail of the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Linn County on Oct. 7. Oregon Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps believes that people can better protect themselves in the event of an earthquake if they regularly practice drills.

“A Cascadia quake will devastate the entire Pacific Northwest region, impacting critical infrastructure like energy, drinking water and sewer services, transportation routes and lifesaving health-care facilities for weeks to months or longer,” Phelps said.

KOIN 6 News recently reported on the four largest earthquakes recorded around the Willamette Valley and how they impacted the region.

“Half a million Oregonians practicing earthquake preparedness at the same time is impressive, but it’s not enough,” Phelps said. “We need to work toward every Oregonian registering for the Great Oregon ShakeOut as an important step toward keeping themselves safe in the event of a Cascadia quake.”