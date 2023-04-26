PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In an effort to spread financial literacy in classrooms across Oregon, Pacific Northwest Federal Credit Union is expanding their in-school programs to help prepare students for the future.

“Our ultimate goal is to give students the tools to walk out of the classroom and ready for their next step,” said Financial Literacy Specialist Kristin Mullady.

The credit union works with K-12 schools to create lesson plans on “future planning” courses, interviewing skills, resume-building and money recognition for younger students.

Mullady added, “for the most part, it’s an exciting topic to talk about because it’s something that impacts all of our lives.”

Watch the video above to learn more.