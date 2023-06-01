The plan calls for nearly four times the company’s current wind and solar resources

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Pacific Power, a major energy utility company in Oregon and Washington, announced Wednesday that it plans to achieve net zero emissions in Oregon by 2040.

The plan was filed by the Oregon Public Utility Commission and allows Pacific Power to comply with the clean energy measure, House Bill 2021, that former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed in 2021.

The law requires electricity producers to reduce emissions to 80% below their 2010-2012 baseline emissions levels by 2030, cut emissions to 90% below baseline emission levels by 2035, and to cut emissions 100% below baseline emissions by 2040.

“This plan continues our progress on the path to decarbonization,” said Matt McVee, Pacific Power’s vice president for regulatory policy and operations. “We are also working to enhance system resilience and reliability, while exploring and supporting community-based renewable energy projects.”

The company also filed its integrated resource plan Wednesday, which is an assessment of future electric needs and how it plans to meet those needs. The plan calls for nearly four times the company’s current wind and solar resources. It also calls for continued investments into emissions-free technologies.

Over the next 20 years, the company plans to add more than 9,000 megawatts of new wind generation, about 8,000 megawatts of solar and 8,000 megawatts of energy storage.

Pacific Power says its Clean Energy Plan outlines its transition to renewable and non-carbon-emitting resources in Oregon and ensures the upcoming milestones are achieved equitably among its customers.

The company will hold a series of public engagement meetings to seek public input. For information on those meetings, visit Pacific Power’s Clean Energy Plan and Tribal Nations Engagement web pages.

There will be a public information meeting on June 23 to further discuss the proposed plan with the public.