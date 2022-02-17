Palm trees removed from Tom McCall Waterfront Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Columbia Circle at Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park looks a little different now that several palm trees were removed on Thursday morning.

According to Portland Parks and Recreation, three palm trees and one albizia were removed because they “failed to thrive.”

Mark Ross, the public information officer for PPR, says they have a plan to soon “refresh and replant” the area with at least six new pine and fir trees, along with other shrubs and vegetation. Ross says these additions will be “more sustainable, grow better, and use less water.”

Now that the palm trees and albizia are removed, PPR will work on electrical and irrigation repairs. Ross says those repairs have been needed for some time.

We can expect their work to be completed by the end of March, Ross said.