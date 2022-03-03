PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A police pursuit has shut down part of Highway 101 south of Milepost 93, near Little Nestucca River Road, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

TCSO said the pursuit began in Lincoln County just before 7 p.m.

The vehicle is now stopped however, there are reports the suspect may have an explosive device in the car, authorities said.

“We need people to stay clear of this area until this incident is resolved,” Tillamook County Sheriff Joshua Brown said. “This is an ongoing dangerous situation.”

It is not known what started the pursuit.

This is a developing story.

