PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland metro area’s newest venue has some exciting news to share!

The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton has announced the lineup for its inaugural season. The live performance series called “Reser Presents” kicks off in September.

Executive Director Chris Ayzoukian shared a preview of the 2022-2023 season.

Check out the full line up and find tickets for the upcoming season.