PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Summertime is fast-approaching, marking the perfect time for parents to start planning summer camp plans for kids.

As parents search for camps, PDX Parent web editor Meg Asby says some of the biggest factors for parents to consider are price, location and their child’s interests.

As kids go on summer vacation, Asby noted, “price is huge. It’s super expensive to pay for full-day or half-day childcare for three months.”

“Parks and Rec. Departments are going to have the most affordable options,” Asby said. “Another good option is the SUN school camps through Portland Public Schools, but these spots, they go quickly because they’re affordable.”

Asby added, “early bird sign-ups were in February, but March is the first mad dash, especially if you’re looking for those affordable camps.”

However, if those spots fill up, Asby says some camps offer costs at a sliding scale based on income or scholarships.

PDX Parent’s summer camp guide gives parents the option to filter their search for camps by location, age and interests — including a list of accessible camps such as Camp Yekety Yak.

From camps at the Oregon Ballet, Herrold Stables, roller derby or wilderness survival at Trackers Portland, Asby said “there’s really a camp for every special interest.”