PDX to receive $72M in federal grant money

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland International Airport is one of the many airports that will benefit from the Federal Aviation Administration’s new $8 billion emergency grant.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11. The FAA has established the Airport Rescue Grants in order to distribute the funds to various airports in an effort to provide economic relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PDX will be allotted $72 million from the program. Some smaller airports around the state, including Aurora State, Hillsboro and Bend airports, are receiving $148,000 grants from the program as well.

For a full list of airports and their grant allotments, click here.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the grant in a press conference on Tuesday. She said the money will be used to keep workers employed, construction projects going and increase operations to meet the growing travel demand.