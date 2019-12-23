PDX to see busiest travel day of the holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Monday, many people will be rushing to catch some flights so they can spend the holiday with their loved ones.

Even at 4 a.m., long lines of cars were filling the drop-off lanes at the Portland International Airport. With just 2 days until Christmas, Monday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. PDX could see over 50,000 travelers on Monday alone, and see around 650,000 between Monday and December 30.

One of the friendly faces at the airport this time of year is Charles Coleman, a travel attendant who helps people get to where they’re going. He’s watched thousands come and go every day.

“We can be super busy and then there is a melancholy almost when all the people have left,” said Coleman. “Then when they return again it’s exciting, it’s electrifying.”

Currently, there are no major delays. Check out the status of arrivals and departures online here. You can also go online to see parking availability. For any questions about what you can and cannot bring through TSA, tweet @AskTSA.