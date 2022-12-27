PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s beloved Peacock Lane won’t be shining brightly for holiday spectators Tuesday night. It’s fallen victim to the power outages that are affecting thousands of people in the metro area.

Organizers of the Peacock Lane Facebook page posted Tuesday afternoon and said, “As the Lane is suffering a complete power outage with no ETA for getting power back, we do not expect the lights to be on tonight, Tuesday, December 27.”

Commenters responded telling residents of the famous lane to stay warm and safe.

On Tuesday, more than 150,000 people in the metro area, Willamette Valley, Oregon Coast, and Southern Oregon lost power.

Utility crews were working as quickly as possible to get it restored, but it’s possible many PGE and Pacific Power customers could remain in the dark overnight.

The outages are caused by a strong wind and rain storm that’s slamming parts of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

In Portland, 24-hour rain totals of 1.5″ to 2″ inches were expected Tuesday. Strong wind was also a factor, with southerly wind gusts reaching up to 45-55 mph for the valley.

The atmospheric river is what KOIN Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock called “the giant fire hose of the Pacific Ocean.”

Even if Peacock Lane’s holiday lights were on Tuesday night, it certainly wouldn’t be the best weather for enjoying them.

From December 15-31, the Southeast Portland street goes all out with winter holiday decorations. The free event is open to the public from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night.

Organizers say the days after Christmas are the best for avoiding crowds at Peacock Lane.

Check the Peacock Lane Facebook page for updates on whether power is restored for Wednesday night viewing.