The person's coat got caught in the train, according to TriMet.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person was hospitalized after they were pulled by a MAX train at Beaverton Transit Center around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to TriMet.

The incident was initially reported as a crash between a person and a MAX train. However, officials clarified that “The person was wearing a long coat and had exited the train. As the doors of the train were closing, the individual put the coat into the door at the last minute. The coat became stuck, and the individual was pulled along the platform.”

TriMet says they do not know the extent of the person’s injuries, adding, “Our thoughts go out to the individual and hope that they will be okay and make a full recovery.”

One person was hospitalized after they were pulled by a MAX train at Beaverton Transit Center after their coat was caught in the train doors, according to TriMet (Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.)

MAX Blue and Red line service was restored Thursday afternoon following disruptions.