PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was found dead at the scene of a “fully-engulfed” house fire in Multnomah County on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue also said a pet was found deceased inside the home.

Crews were called to a residence in the 1100 block of NW Cornelius Pass Road just after noon to find the home covered in flames.

Officials say the fire is now under control and are working to determine a cause.

