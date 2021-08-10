Brown declares State of Emergency ahead of high temps

AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 17, 2021: A sign states that a Fiesta Mart is closed because of a power outage in Austin, Texas on February 17, 2021. Millions of Texans are still without water and electric as winter storms continue. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a State of Emergency ahead of forecasted high temperatures this week.

The order opens up emergency resources and funding across the state. It applies from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20.

The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has also been told to activate the state’s Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate essential protective measures.

Meanwhile, Portland General Electric has issued a reminder to all its customers ahead of the expected triple-digit heatwave: prepare, and be ready for potential power outages.

The electric company said it, too, has been preparing for high demand on the grid as people try to stay cool. PGE will use technology that can predict distribution problems before they can arise, but the company asked customers to remain vigilant, report outages, and check on neighbors.