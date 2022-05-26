Many of the beloved Portland Rose Festival traditions existed 100 years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Rose Festival is a tradition dating back to 1907. Since then, Portland’s reputation for its renowned florals has led to it being called “The Rose City.”

After two years off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is returning in 2022 for its 115th year.

Once again, the fair will take over Tom McCall Waterfront Park, fireworks will ignite the sky, and flower-covered floats will take to the street in this year’s events.

Opening night is Friday, May 27. The Starlight Parade takes place Saturday, June 4; Fleet Week begins Wednesday, June 8; the Queen’s Coronation is June Friday, June 10; and the Grand Floral Parade is Saturday, June 11.

Many of these well-known events date back 100 years, to 1922. They can be seen in these photos the Oregon Historical Society shared with KOIN 6 News.

A flower-covered float travels through Portland during the 1922 Rose Festival. Photo courtesy Oregon Historical Society

A float drives through Portland in the 1922 Rose Festival. Photo courtesy Oregon Historical Society

A float drives through Portland in the 1922 Rose Festival. Photo courtesy Oregon Historical Society

A float drives through Portland in the 1922 Rose Festival. Photo courtesy Oregon Historical Society

“At The Portland Fair” was a song Edward Blomseth and Daniel H. Wilson wrote for the Portland Rose Festival in 2022. This image shows the sheet music. Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

“At The Portland Fair” was a song Edward Blomseth and Daniel H. Wilson wrote for the Portland Rose Festival in 2022. This image shows the sheet music. Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

These pictures are from the 1922 “Rose Carnival” in Portland. They were taken in June 1922. Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

The 1922 Rose Festival queen stands on stage. Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

These photos show details in the Portland Park Blocks of the 1922 Rose Festival. Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

These photos show floats and people marching through the street during the 1922 Portland Rose Festival Parade. Photo courtesy Oregon Historical Society

These photos show floats driving through the street during the 1922 Portland Rose Festival Parade. Photo courtesy Oregon Historical Society

These photos show floats driving through the street during the 1922 Portland Rose Festival Parade. Photo courtesy Oregon Historical Society

These photos show a float driving through the street and people putting on demonstrations during the 1922 Portland Rose Festival Parade. Photo courtesy Oregon Historical Society

These photos show floats driving through the street and people on horseback and a motorbike during the 1922 Portland Rose Festival Parade. Photo courtesy Oregon Historical Society

Photos show people marching through the streets during the Portland Rose Festival in 1922. This article details Portland’s fame for the festival and how its known for its roses. Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

The official program from the 1922 Portland Rose Festival – Image courtesy Oregon Historical Society

This image from inside the 1922 Portland Rose Festival program shows the community trophy, which was awarded to the first prize in the floral parade. Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

This image from inside the 1922 Portland Rose Festival program outlines the coronation day schedule for Queen Harriet. Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

This image from inside the 1922 Portland Rose Festival program shows a summary of the Rose Festival events. Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

Rose Festival Coronation in Laurelhurst Park, 1992 – Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

Rose Festival Coronation in Laurelhurst Park, 1992 – Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

A locomotive float in the 1922 Portland Rose Festival parade – Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

A float drives through Portland in the 1922 Rose Festival. Photo courtesy Oregon Historical Society

A float drives through Portland in the 1922 Rose Festival. Photo courtesy Oregon Historical Society

A float drives through Portland in the 1922 Rose Festival. Photo courtesy Oregon Historical Society

St. Johns Float, Rose Festival Parade 1922 – Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

This 1969 article from The Oregonian announces the death of the 1922 Rose Festival Queen Harriet Wise. Courtesy Oregon Historical Society

In 1922, Harriet Griffith was named the Portland Rose Festival Queen and her coronation took place in Laurelhurst Park.

These photos show flower-covered floats traversing the streets and the Royal Rosarians marching in the Grand Floral Parade.

For more information on the 2022 Portland Rose Festival events, visit RoseFestival.org.