PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Rose Festival is a tradition dating back to 1907. Since then, Portland’s reputation for its renowned florals has led to it being called “The Rose City.”
After two years off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is returning in 2022 for its 115th year.
Once again, the fair will take over Tom McCall Waterfront Park, fireworks will ignite the sky, and flower-covered floats will take to the street in this year’s events.
Opening night is Friday, May 27. The Starlight Parade takes place Saturday, June 4; Fleet Week begins Wednesday, June 8; the Queen’s Coronation is June Friday, June 10; and the Grand Floral Parade is Saturday, June 11.
Many of these well-known events date back 100 years, to 1922. They can be seen in these photos the Oregon Historical Society shared with KOIN 6 News.
In 1922, Harriet Griffith was named the Portland Rose Festival Queen and her coronation took place in Laurelhurst Park.
These photos show flower-covered floats traversing the streets and the Royal Rosarians marching in the Grand Floral Parade.
For more information on the 2022 Portland Rose Festival events, visit RoseFestival.org.