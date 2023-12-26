PHOTOS: Hot pink kitten 'improving' in foster home after it was cleaned with 'toxic' chemicals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A kitten that was barely responsive when it arrived at a local animal hospital earlier this month is alive and well, its caretakers confirmed Tuesday.

Laura Klink with the Oregon Humane Society told KOIN 6 that the kitten is “improving and getting great care in a foster home” while its previous owner faces animal abuse charges for allegedly dying it hot pink and cleaning it with “toxic” chemicals.

Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood told veterinarians at DoveLewis the kitten had diarrhea, so she tried to clean the animal with a combination of household cleaners like Windex, Spic and Span, and rubbing alcohol.

Staff members say the kitten was in shock, severely hypothermic, and hypoglycemic when it arrived.

It’s unclear what treatment was given or why the kitten was returned to Zurcher-Wood, but a week later, police arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel, where officers found the pink kitten and a chihuahua in a stroller.

One officer said he “observed that the kitten appeared to have burn marks on its head.”

The kitten was put into Oregon Humane Society custody, and Zurcher-Wood was arrested and appeared in court on Friday, where she pleaded not guilty. She is currently held in a detention center in relation to a probation violation case from 2021, previously reported by KOIN 6.

According to court documents, Zurcher-Wood “did not seem to understand that the chemicals were toxic to the kitten.”

The kitten is not up for adoption while the case remains active.

