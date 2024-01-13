The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends several cold safety tips

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What do you call a frozen dog? A pup-cicle!

Fortunately, the pets you see below are nice and warm while a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the greater Portland area and snow, ice, and dangerous cold makes its way through the region.

To keep your furry friends safe, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends several cold safety tips, including how to avoid chapped paws and dry skin.

According to ASPCA, frequently switching between the cold outdoors to the dry heat of your home can cause itchy, flaking skin. To avoid this, you can keep your home humidified and towel dry your pet when you bring them inside.

Dogs in the snow in Redmond, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Arlene Baker)

A cat tries to catch falling snowflakes in La Center, Wash. on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Melynda Downing)

A dog in the snow in Redmond, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Arlene Baker)

A dog in the snow in Redmond, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Arlene Baker)

Deer in the snow in the Columbia Gorge on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Becky McQueen)

A deer rests in the snow in the Columbia Gorge on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Becky McQueen)

Deer in the snow in the Columbia Gorge on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Becky McQueen)

Wild turkeys in the snow in the Columbia Gorge on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Becky McQueen)

A local dog is bundled up in a convenience store during the ongoing winter snow storm. Jan. 13, 2024. (KOIN)

A local dog is bundled up in a convenience store during the ongoing winter snow storm. Jan. 13, 2024. (KOIN)

A cat enjoys the snow in SE Salem. Jan. 13, 2024. (Courtesy: Siera Helser)

Chickens in the snow in Redmond, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Arlene Baker)

A local dog is bundled up in a convenience store during the ongoing winter snow storm. Jan. 13, 2024. (KOIN)

A local dog is bundled up in a convenience store during the ongoing winter snow storm. Jan. 13, 2024. (KOIN)

To protect your pet’s paws, experts say to use booties or petroleum jelly on their paw pads before heading outside. This keeps them from tracking salt and chemical agents, which can harm them if they lick their paws later on.

Antifreeze is especially lethal for dogs and cats, so ASPCA says to be sure you keep them away from puddles near your car — especially if you have a feral cat in your neighborhood that tries to get near a warm engine.

Lastly, it’s important to keep in mind that animals burn more energy during the cold winter months, so experts say its best to keep them well-fed and give them fresh water at all times. If you have an animal that likes to spend time outdoors, be sure to switch out their water frequently to avoid freezing.

Some animals, like huskies, fare better in colder temperatures. But ASPCA recommends following this simple rule: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside.”