Photos: Portland metro remembers 9/11 on 20th anniversary

Local

Event around the area honored those who gave their all following the 2001 attack

by: Sam Campbell

Posted: / Updated:
  • A ceremony was held along the waterfront in Vancouver to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and those who lost their lives that day, September 11, 2021 (City of Vancouver)
  • A ceremony was held along the waterfront in Vancouver to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and those who lost their lives that day, September 11, 2021 (City of Vancouver)
  • A ceremony was held along the waterfront in Vancouver to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and those who lost their lives that day, September 11, 2021 (City of Vancouver)
  • A ceremony was held along the waterfront in Vancouver to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and those who lost their lives that day, September 11, 2021 (City of Vancouver)
  • A ceremony was held along the waterfront in Vancouver to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and those who lost their lives that day, September 11, 2021 (City of Vancouver)
  • A ceremony was held along the waterfront in Vancouver to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and those who lost their lives that day, September 11, 2021 (City of Vancouver)
  • A ceremony with Portland Fire & Rescue and TSA marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held at PDX, September 11, 2021 (Courtesy: TSA)
  • A ceremony with Portland Fire & Rescue and TSA marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held at PDX, September 11, 2021 (Courtesy: TSA)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local fire departments and city governments around the Portland area remembered 20 years since worst terrorist attack in U.S. history on Sept. 11, 2001.

A ceremony was held along the Vancouver waterfront. At Portland International Airport a moment of silence was held early in the day. And Portland Fire & Rescue remembered 9/11 with a ceremony honoring the firefighters who gave their all. One of the speakers was PFR Lt. Neil Martin, who rushed to New York City with others to help in the immediate aftermath of the attacks.

Lake Oswego held a flag ceremony, where the American flag was raised and lowered to half-mast at 5:45 a.m. to commemorate the striking of the first tower of the World Trade Center, which happened at 8:45 a.m. Eastern. The second tower was struck at 6:03 a.m., and a 21-bell salute was also performed in memory of the fallen.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue honored those who lost their lives in the twin towers on Friday. CF&R raised the flag and lowered it to half-staff, and Fire Chief Scott Neves offered remarks in memorial for all those lost as the World Trade Center towers collapsed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories