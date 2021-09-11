Photos: Portland metro remembers 9/11 on 20th anniversary

Event around the area honored those who gave their all following the 2001 attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local fire departments and city governments around the Portland area remembered 20 years since worst terrorist attack in U.S. history on Sept. 11, 2001.

A ceremony was held along the Vancouver waterfront. At Portland International Airport a moment of silence was held early in the day. And Portland Fire & Rescue remembered 9/11 with a ceremony honoring the firefighters who gave their all. One of the speakers was PFR Lt. Neil Martin, who rushed to New York City with others to help in the immediate aftermath of the attacks.

Lake Oswego held a flag ceremony, where the American flag was raised and lowered to half-mast at 5:45 a.m. to commemorate the striking of the first tower of the World Trade Center, which happened at 8:45 a.m. Eastern. The second tower was struck at 6:03 a.m., and a 21-bell salute was also performed in memory of the fallen.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue honored those who lost their lives in the twin towers on Friday. CF&R raised the flag and lowered it to half-staff, and Fire Chief Scott Neves offered remarks in memorial for all those lost as the World Trade Center towers collapsed.