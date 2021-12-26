Photos: Snow blankets region day after Christmas

Snow in The Dalles photo courtesy Nicole Moehlmann

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, it wasn’t a white Christmas, but a white Boxing Day will have to do. From the coast to the Cascades, people around the Northwest woke up to snow Sunday.

Here are photos viewers and readers sent to KOIN 6 News:

  • Snow in Dallas courtesy Alexis Moehlmann
  • Snow in Forest Grove photo courtesy Forest Grove Fire
  • Snow in Hillsboro photo courtesy Kelley Bayern
  • Snow in Irvington Park photo by Kaitlin Flanigan
  • Snow in Lincoln City courtesy Tiffany Sluder
  • Snow in Marion County, courtesy Marion County Sheriff’s Office
  • Snow in McMinnville courtesy Diann Jackson
  • Snow in Northeast Portland photo by Amanda Arden
  • Snow in The Dalles photo courtesy Mary Butt
  • Snow in The Dalles photo courtesy Nicole Moehlmann
  • Snow in Portland photo by Matt Rashleigh
  • Snow in Portland photo by Liz Burch
  • Snow in Portland photo by Liz Burch
  • Snow in Northeast Gresham courtesy Sheila Hart
  • Snow near Molalla photo courtesy Stephanie Clemens
  • Snow in Tillamook courtesy Ray Peterson
  • Snow in South Salem photo courtesy Dianna Anderson
KOIN meteorologists expect the snow showers to continue through Sunday. Snow totals will depend on where the showers pass. They warn that areas that might not have received much snow could still experience icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.

A winter storm warning is in place until 4 a.m. Monday.

Would you like to share your snow photos with us? Email them to ReportIt@koin.com.

