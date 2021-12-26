Photos: Snow blankets region day after Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, it wasn’t a white Christmas, but a white Boxing Day will have to do. From the coast to the Cascades, people around the Northwest woke up to snow Sunday.

Here are photos viewers and readers sent to KOIN 6 News:

Snow in Dallas courtesy Alexis Moehlmann

Snow in Forest Grove photo courtesy Forest Grove Fire

Snow in Hillsboro photo courtesy Kelley Bayern

Snow in Irvington Park photo by Kaitlin Flanigan

Snow in Lincoln City courtesy Tiffany Sluder

Snow in Lincoln City courtesy Tiffany Sluder

Snow in Lincoln City courtesy Tiffany Sluder

Snow in Marion County, courtesy Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Snow in McMinnville courtesy Diann Jackson

Snow in Northeast Portland photo by Amanda Arden

Snow in The Dalles photo courtesy Mary Butt

Snow in The Dalles photo courtesy Nicole Moehlmann

Snow in Portland photo by Matt Rashleigh

Snow in Portland photo by Matt Rashleigh

Snow in Portland photo by Matt Rashleigh

Snow in Portland photo by Liz Burch

Snow in Portland photo by Liz Burch

Snow in Northeast Gresham courtesy Sheila Hart

Snow near Molalla photo courtesy Stephanie Clemens

Snow in Tillamook courtesy Ray Peterson

Snow in South Salem photo courtesy Dianna Anderson

Snow in Portland photo by Matt Rashleigh

KOIN meteorologists expect the snow showers to continue through Sunday. Snow totals will depend on where the showers pass. They warn that areas that might not have received much snow could still experience icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.

A winter storm warning is in place until 4 a.m. Monday.

Would you like to share your snow photos with us? Email them to ReportIt@koin.com.