Photos: Snow blankets region day after Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, it wasn’t a white Christmas, but a white Boxing Day will have to do. From the coast to the Cascades, people around the Northwest woke up to snow Sunday.
KOIN meteorologists expect the snow showers to continue through Sunday. Snow totals will depend on where the showers pass. They warn that areas that might not have received much snow could still experience icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.
A winter storm warning is in place until 4 a.m. Monday.
