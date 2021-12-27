Photos: Snowfall continues throughout Oregon Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow continued to fall throughout Oregon Monday, leading to some icy roadways in the region.
In a Facebook post, Oregon State Police warned drivers about driving in winter weather after multiple crashes in the region “drive cautiously, slow down, leave extra room between you and other cars, and have chains or traction tires.”
Here are some photos viewers sent to KOIN 6 News:
The National Weather Service in Portland has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday afternoon.