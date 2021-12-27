Photos: Snowfall continues throughout Oregon Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow continued to fall throughout Oregon Monday, leading to some icy roadways in the region.

In a Facebook post, Oregon State Police warned drivers about driving in winter weather after multiple crashes in the region “drive cautiously, slow down, leave extra room between you and other cars, and have chains or traction tires.”

Here are some photos viewers sent to KOIN 6 News:

Rainier, Oregon (Christopher Johanson) December 27, 2021.

Snow in Rainier, Oregon on December 26 (Christopher Johanson).

Skiers enjoyed snowfall at Mt. Hood Meadows (Mt. Hood Meadows) December 27.

Oregon State Police warned Oregonians about driving in winter weather after multiple crashes on Monday (Oregon State Police) December 27, 2021.

The National Weather Service in Portland has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday afternoon.