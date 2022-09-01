PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burning truck is blocking southbound traffic on Interstate 5 on Thursday.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue was working to extinguish the truck fire near exit 290 around 11:40 a.m. By 12:15 p.m., crews from TVFR and the Oregon Department of Transportation were still working to clear the scene.
One I-5 southbound lane is currently open, according to officials. Commuters should expect long delays or avoid the area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.