Buy new sneakers, try beer and spirits pairings or watch Oregon-made documentaries at these events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Outside of the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kicking off this Friday, the Portland area has a lot of exciting events to offer adults, children and the whole family throughout the weekend.

Pickledome

When: Friday, March 10 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 1241 Lloyd Center, Portland, OR 97232

The Drop Shot, which claims to be “Portland’s premiere pickleball destination coming soon,” is hosting a pickleball pop-up in the abandoned Marshall’s location inside the Lloyd Center. Registration for the upcoming ‘Pickledome’ tournaments and lessons has closed, but spectators are welcome.

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”

When: Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 12 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: 300 N Ramsay Wy., Portland, OR 97227

This weekend, you can catch characters from the biggest kids’ show in action. Paw Patrol Live is making its way to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where children and their families can sing along to some of the same tunes they hear in the show. Tickets are available now.

Winter Music Festival

When: Saturday, March 11 from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 13121 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR 97222

Take a day trip to the Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge for this festival that highlights blues musicians from the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The festival lineup includes nine-piece band Kris Deelane & The Hurt, guitarist Michael Osborn and Soul Blues Artist of the Year Sugaray Rayford. Buy tickets online or in person at the lodge’s office.

Rose City Sneaker Fest

When: Saturday, March 11 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 101 N Weidler St., Portland, OR 97227

Local “sneakerheads” will convene in Leftbank Annex for the third Rose City Sneaker Fest, which celebrates Portland’s resident shoe and streetwear enthusiasts. Attendees can sell or trade their old shoes at the festival, or buy a new pair from the participating shoe vendors. Early bird tickets can be purchased online for $10.

7th Annual Brewstillery Fest

When: Saturday, March 11 from 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 832 N Beech St., Portland, OR 97227

For the first time since February 2020, StormBreaker Brewing’s beer and spirits pairing event is underway. More than 30 Portland-area breweries and distilleries, including Clear Creek, 4 Spirits and Ecliptic, make up the festival lineup. Tickets are on sale now for $25, or $40 for VIPs.

Oregon Documentary Film Festival

When: Sunday, March 12 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 2522 SE Clinton St., Portland, OR 97202

Documentary filmmakers will gather in the Clinton Street Theater to screen their independent short films and find out if they won big in any of the award categories, such as Best Director and Most Inspirational Film. Filmmakers from all over are traveling for the festival, but Oregon directors like Kate McMahon and Caleb Jacobson will be featured as well. Buy your ticket here.

Snack Fest PDX

When: Saturday, March 10 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 from 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: 100 SE Alder St. Portland, OR 97214

Snack your way around Portland at an event brought to you by the same minds behind the Portland Night Market. Snack Fest PDX shows off the city’s best eats, sweets and treats by featuring a number of food and beverage vendors. Plus, entry is free for all ages.