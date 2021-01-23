Pixie Project seeks donations ahead of several pet surgeries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local animal adoption center is saying thank you to the community for coming to the rescue.

The pixie project in Northeast Portland had a problem when their clothes dyer broke. That meant they needed towels for their upcoming surgery days.

So they posted the need on social media hoping people can drop off towels during the week. IN less than a day they were so inundated with donated towels that they got far more than needed.

“It’s not just for towels. It’s always a morale boost. It’s encouraging and inspiring to see our community that’s there for us. We have to be closed and by appointment only right now to be safe for our essential workers. And the result of that is that we don’t get to see our people,” said Amy Sacks of Pixie Project.

There are still several items the clinic needs, including dog and cat food, bones and chew toys, medical supplies, beds and blankets and training supplies.. Anyone interested in donation should visit the Pixie Project’s always-updated Wishlist.