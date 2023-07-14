PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregonians can support efforts to keep the state clean during their next snack run, thanks to a month-long fundraising campaign benefitting SOLVE Oregon and the Sunshine Division.

Throughout July, Plaid Pantry shoppers can donate to the local non-profits through the store’s Project CARES campaign.

Plaid Pantry CEO Jonathan Polonsky says he values supporting the local organizations as a local business owner himself.

“The goal is to raise money to help communities we live in,” Polonsky said, noting Project CARES is “a great way to support people that we benefit from. It’s hard work that needs to be done.”

SOLVE hosts 1,000 litter cleanup events across the state to improve the health of neighborhoods, parks and beaches in Oregon.

“Plaid Pantry’s contribution to us has been remarkable. It helps us clean the community. We all know there’s a problem here in the metro area, so those funds help us get our volunteers out and to pay for all of the pieces that go into cleaning up the city,” SOLVE Oregon CEO Kris Carico said.

Carico added, “there’s livability issues across the state but really seeing our neighborhoods get cleaned up and building communities is really important. It’s not just important to people feeling that our communities are safe but also just the financial impact and tourism. So, it has a ripple effect across the entire community.”