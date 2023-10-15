PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A proposed tiny-home village set to be located in the Hillsdale Community Church parking lot aims to provide housing for people facing homelessness.

The project is a joint effort between the Hillsdale Community Church and the Hillsdale Assistance Team.

While the initiative has garnered support, some neighbors have expressed opposition to the development.

The community gathered on Sept. 21 for a Neighbor Meeting, organized by Hillsdale Community Church, to discuss the project’s details.

Sermin Yesilada, an architect’s representative from SOSYAL Architecture & Community Development LLC and Jan McManus, executive director of WeShine, were among those who addressed questions from community members and provided insight into the operations.

