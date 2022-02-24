PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Lawmakers from around the Pacific Northwest shared their concerns Thursday about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with many saying they encourage punishing sanctions against Russia.

While addressing the country Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a new package of sanctions that aim to cut Russia off from U.S. financial markets. He said the U.S. will freeze the assets of four major Russian banks and that his administration would limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars as well as other currencies.

He said the U.S. plans to go after Russia financially, not militarily – unless the conflict spreads to a NATO country.

Lawmakers in the Northwest support these actions, based on statements they made early in the day Thursday.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said, “I stand ready to exact the most punishing economic costs on Moscow and its leadership that have ever been brought to bear, in concert with our allies.”

Washington’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray agreed, saying, “I stand ready to exact the most punishing economic costs on Moscow and its leadership that have ever been brought to bear, in concert with our allies.”

She said her heart is with the Ukrainian people who only want peace.

Below are full statements from Pacific Northwest politicians:

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., issued a statement saying:

“Russia today is not only attacking Ukraine, it is attacking the very foundations of the international order. Those laws and norms were put in place after World War II to prevent the world from once again facing the devastation of global conflict, to prevent maps from being redrawn by force, and to prevent civilians from suffering at the hands of brutal dictators. War inflicts unspeakable tragedies and suffering, destroying lives, homes and businesses, wealth, and the environment. This reckless military campaign by Russia will be no different.

“I join in unity with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and with the administration in urging Russia to end this illegal incursion. And I stand ready to exact the most punishing economic costs on Moscow and its leadership that have ever been brought to bear, in concert with our allies. At the same time, we must do all we can to support the Ukrainian people, particularly those who are forced to flee their homes. Innocent civilians should not be trapped in the crosshairs. Russia will continue to pay for its aggression.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., tweeted saying:

“Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked assault on a sovereign country based on blatant lies comes right from the darkest chapters of the dictator’s playbook. As chair of the Senate Finance Committee, I’m ready to support punishing sanctions on Russia to make Putin and his cronies pay.”

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., issued a statement saying:

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., issued a statement saying:

“Ukraine is a proud and sovereign nation. Vladimir Putin ignored Ukrainians’ decision to live in a democracy and be free. Instead, Putin chose war. His invasion of Ukraine marks another very dark moment in the history of Europe.

“In the face of this reckless aggression, we must stand together with our NATO allies and respond with unequivocal and unified action.

“My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and the thousands of Ukrainian-Americans in Washington state. If you need help, please reach out to my office at (206) 220-6400 or casework@cantwell.senate.gov.”

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA 3rd) issued a statement saying:

“Freedom loving people everywhere stand with Ukraine and its citizens. We support their ability to defend themselves, and we will hold Vladimir Putin accountable for this unjustified aggression. America and our allies from across the globe must implement swift and punishing sanctions that target Putin and the oligarchs that prop up his corrupt state, and undercut Russia’s ability to sustain this incursion. I pray for the safety and future of the Ukrainian people right now as they stand up to an unwarranted invasion from a murdering thug.“

U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR 5th) issued a statement saying:

“Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine is being felt deeply in Ukrainian communities in my district and across Oregon. My thoughts are with them and their families. I want them to know I stand with Ukraine, and I fully support President Biden as he leads the international response to this unprovoked, unnecessary war.

“All Oregonians will experience the impact of this conflict as it introduces vast uncertainty into critical energy markets that will cost Oregonians at the pump, in the stores due to increased transportation costs, and in the production cycle that relies on these energy sources for materials.

“But in the larger sense, this conflict is about the rising tide of autocrats aiming to destroy the democracies that grew out of the post-Cold War world. These forces are worldwide, and to allow them an even larger toehold would spell ruin for our way of life. If Russia can invade any country for any reason, then what is to stop China from absorbing Taiwan and other East Asian nations? Allowing this to go on with minimal costs to Russia will completely undo the post-WWII system that was developed to integrate the world and make war less likely.



“Russia must be crippled economically, because it is the only thing that the oligarchs that keep Putin in power understand. Russia must be cut off from financial institutions, from energy markets, and all oligarch assets and visas should be frozen. Militarily, NATO and our partners must continue resupplying the Ukrainian forces and all nations must open aid to help Ukraine get through this crisis.”

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-OR 3rd, issued a statement saying:

“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was unprovoked, unjustifiable, and undermines the most basic norms of international law. His imperialist ambitions will have tragic, unspeakable consequences for innocent civilians.

“I share President Biden’s opposition to the deployment of American troops inside Ukraine and I applaud him for working with our allies to impose sanctions. The United States must use every tool at our disposal, short of armed conflict, to protect Ukraine’s independence, including more severe economic sanctions and ending normal trading relationships. Putin and his cronies should not be insulated from the consequences of their actions.

“We must also continue to provide direct support to the Ukrainian people and prepare for the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War. The Ukrainian people did not bring this conflict onto themselves, and the United States must address the humanitarian impacts of this conflict.”

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-OR 1st, issued this statement:

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is dangerous and requires a swift response. I support imposing sanctions, including those announced by President Biden and our EU allies, to condemn Russia’s aggressive actions and to deter further hostilities. We must use all diplomatic and economic tools at our disposal to protect the lives and freedom of Ukrainians.”

U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-OR 4th, issued a statement saying:

“I strongly condemn Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and I join the international community in calling on Russian forces to immediately withdraw from Ukraine.

“Russia’s brutal dictator, Vladimir Putin, is a violent thug who is putting his delusions of grandeur ahead of the millions of Ukrainian lives he is now uprooting and putting in danger.

“I will continue to closely monitor the conflict and work with the Biden administration and my colleagues in Congress on an appropriate course of action to address this crisis and hold Putin accountable for his reckless actions. I also encourage President Biden to keep all diplomatic options on the table as the situation progresses.

“I also reiterate that the President must first receive authorization from Congress before involving any U.S. military personnel in areas of imminent or active hostilities – as required by the Constitution and U.S. law. This includes involving any U.S. troops, advisers, trainers, special forces, or any other U.S. military personnel in Ukraine. The American people, through their representatives in Congress, must have a say before we even think about putting American troops’ lives in harm’s way or getting involved in yet another foreign war.

“Cooler heads must prevail. It is imperative that we work with our international partners to bring this crisis to a peaceful resolution as soon as possible. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine at this difficult hour.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown tweeted saying:

“Sovereignty and democracy are sacred. I join @POTUS and my fellow governors in condemning Russia’s egregious and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Dan and I are keeping the Ukrainian people and their loved ones in our thoughts.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted saying:

“All Washingtonians should be outraged both by Russia’s unprovoked and destructive attack on Ukraine, a peaceful nation that has embraced democracy. I stand with @POTUS in his steadfast support of @NATO and his efforts to protect our country at home.

“Trudi and I are thinking of all those experiencing terrible suffering as a result of this unjust attack, especially the many members of the Ukrainian community living in Washington state. We stand united in our shared defense of democracy.

“Security updates for those with friends and loved ones in Ukraine are available here: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/Ukraine.html#/”

KOIN 6 News reached out to the offices of all Oregon U.S. representatives and Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler asking for comment on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This story will be updated with their responses.