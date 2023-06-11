Traffic backing up near the scene of the investigation. (Oregon Department of transportation)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Traffic is moving on the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge after an incident requiring a police response shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 205 at the Oregon-Washington border for more than an hour on Sunday.

Northbound traffic was backed up in the area from 9:37 a.m. to roughly 11 a.m. Portland Fire and Rescue Lt. Irene Concepcion-Sestric told KOIN 6 that the closure was caused by person that was reported to be on the bridge.

“Multiple agencies responded to a possible person on the bridge which caused a temporary closure of the freeway,” Concepcion-Sestric said. “At the time of this email, all emergency responders are clearing the scene.”

The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect delays in the area. No other details were immediately available.

