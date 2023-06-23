Officials say Adrian Calvillo-Trujillo was speeding on SE Stark Street in a 2022 Suzuki GSX-R

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The motorcyclist who died after a crash with a vehicle in the Hazelwood neighborhood Friday night has been identified, according to Portland police.

Investigators say 26-year-old Adrian Calvillo-Trujillo of Gresham was speeding eastbound on Southeast Stark Street in a black and red 2022 Suzuki GSX-R when he ran into a white 2001 Acura TL stopped on Southeast 135th Avenue.

The Acura had been waiting to turn westbound onto Southeast Stark Street around 5:45 p.m. when Calvillo-Trujillo hit it on the driver’s side, officials say, and he rolled into a white 2010 Ford Escape that was parked and unoccupied.

The adult female driver in the Acura was hospitalized with her injuries, and no arrests were made after the crash. Police say speed is a likely factor.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-164280.

