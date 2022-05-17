PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police released the identity Tuesday of a person who was fatally struck by a MAX train in Portland Friday night.

Investigators say 43-year-old Phillip Ellis Allen died in the collision. Police have notified his family.

Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a reported crash on East Burnside Street and Northeast 160th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The crash involved a westbound MAX train and a pedestrian.

At the scene, officers found the pedestrian deceased.

The Portland Major Crash Team responded to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-126853, or call (503)823-2103.