Tigard High School, as seen on Google Street View, December 1, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities revealed that the “threat of violence” that forced Tigard High School to cancel classes on Friday apparently stemmed from a fight between students.

In a release, Tigard police said the fight broke out at the high school on Thursday.

Some of the students involved and an adult were later spotted at a gas station where they allegedly made verbal threats against each other, according to police.

After this incident, an anonymous report was made to Safe Oregon, a school safety tipline, claiming there was going to be a shooting at the school.

Police said the students involved in the fight have been identified and they’re working to speak to them.

The Tigard-Tualatin School District said it was canceling Friday’s classes “out of an abundance of caution.”

The school’s resource officer is assisting with the investigation.