PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man will spend 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of multiple children in Polk County, the county district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

Shawn Anthony Cupp, 32, of Grand Ronde was sentenced for the sexual abuse and sexual penetration of three children between the ages of seven and 13, officials say.

The DA’s office said Cupp will serve 425 months in prison and will not be eligible for an early release or sentence reduction.

Cupp will also need to register as a sex offender and serve a lifetime of supervision for the rest of his life, according to his sentencing.