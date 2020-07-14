Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Polka dot art installation coming to Pioneer Courthouse Square

Local

The new art installation is called Polka Dot Square Courthouse by Bill Will

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —  Portland’s living room is about to be decorated with giant polka dots.

The new art installation, Polka Dot Square Courthouse by Bill Will, will happen by the end of July. It features 40 colorful, 12-foot vinyl polka dots stuck to the brick surface of the Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The dots will be 10 feet apart, allowing for social distancing. Ten additional dots will also be placed along both 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

The art installation will be in place through September.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss