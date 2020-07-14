Polka dot art installation coming to Pioneer Courthouse Square

The new art installation is called Polka Dot Square Courthouse by Bill Will

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s living room is about to be decorated with giant polka dots.

The new art installation, Polka Dot Square Courthouse by Bill Will, will happen by the end of July. It features 40 colorful, 12-foot vinyl polka dots stuck to the brick surface of the Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The dots will be 10 feet apart, allowing for social distancing. Ten additional dots will also be placed along both 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

The art installation will be in place through September.