PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of firing gunshots inside a downtown Portland apartment before being shot and killed by police on Sunday has been identified, authorities announced Tuesday.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Matthew Holland of Portland, authorities said. The medical examiner determined he died from a gunshot wound.

Officers were sent to the Portland Astoria on SW Columbia Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after someone reported hearing shots coming from the eighth floor.

Both the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team went to the scene. Residents in the building were alerted to shelter in place. As the incident unfolded over four hours, some of the residents were evacuated, authorities said.

A Portland police officer shot and killed a suspect inside the Portland Astoria apartment building in downtown Portland, January 14, 2024 (KOIN)

On the scene, police found bullet strikes in the hall and heard yelling from inside an apartment — raising concern that someone was inside the unit with the suspect, later identified as Holland. A neighbor also reported bullets pierced their wall.

After officers tried to place calls inside the apartment and attempted loud hails from the hall without a response from Holland, PPB said an officer shot him. Officers got inside the apartment and say despite lifesaving measures, Holland died.

No officers were injured in the shooting, officials said.

On Monday, authorities announced in a press release they found an AR-15-style rifle next to Holland.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol, officials said.

PPB and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case per protocol. From there, the district attorney will determine if the case warrants presentation to a grand jury, PPB said.

As part of the use of force review process, PPB says it will conduct an internal review of the incident, including the initial response, requested resources, tactics, and post-shooting actions. The case will also go before the Police Review Board, which is made up of community members, PPB members and members from the Independent Police Review Division.

As the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information on the case who has not already spoken to authorities is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.