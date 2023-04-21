PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Throughout the month of April, Easterseals Oregon is hosting its 32nd-annual Bloomfest to help local kids get the chance to attend summer camp.

“Bloomfest is our largest fundraiser, and it helps support summer camp, and this year we’re expanding our summer camp program to day camps to the Portland area, hoping to send more kids to camp this year,” An Easterseals Oregon official said.

Ten-dollar tulip bouquets can be purchased along with an Alpenrose home food delivery with 100% of proceeds benefitting Easterseals Oregon.

“We love delivering fresh, local food to neighbors and people throughout the Portland metro area, this is a perfect addition,” an Alpenrose official told KOIN 6 News — noting they hope to raise $25,000 from tulip sales.

This year, Easterseals Oregon says it hopes to send 60 kids to camp and are piloting a camp program in the metro area.