PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Who said Easter fun has to end as an adult?

Every spring, there are dozens of events for kids to enjoy: Easter Bunny meet-and-greets, afternoons spent dying eggs and weekends spent doing egg hunts. But for adults, the fun options are often limited.

Not at Bella Organic Farm.

For the first time, the certified organic farm and winery on Sauvie Island in Portland is hosting an Easter egg hunt for adults 21 and older. The event takes place on Saturday, April 8.

The adult egg hunt tickets come with one alcoholic beverage. Participants can choose from either a pint of beer or cider or a glass of wine. They can also choose to get a non-alcoholic beverage instead.

The adult egg hunt costs $15 per person and starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Just like Easter egg hunts for kids, adults will have the chance to scramble to collect as many candy-filled eggs as they can before others snatch them up.

This is the third year the farm has hosted egg hunts, but the first time it’s offered one for adults.

“Last year we had such a great turnout and so much fun that we decided to make the event even bigger this year!” the farm wrote in an Instagram post about its upcoming egg hunts.

Bella Organic Farm will host 10 different egg huts for various age groups over two days. The event will include prizes and other fun activities.

The farm will also raffle off three gift baskets valued at $100 each throughout the weekend.

A full list of events and ticket prices are available on Bella Organic Farm’s website.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. There will be limited tickets available to purchase at the farm on the days of the events and guests must pay with cash only