The 'ambassador rabbits' will be at the bar from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland Bar is serving cocktails and cuddles with real-life bunnies on Easter Sunday.

True to its name, the Pink Rabbit bar in Northwest Portland is not letting the Easter Bunny pass it by. In fact, it will be hosting several Easter bunnies on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at what it’s calling the Pink Rabbit Bunny Party.

Rabbit Advocates, a Portland-area non-profit that rescues rabbits, will bring “ambassador rabbits” to the bar. Anyone interested in bunny rescue and adopting rabbits will have an opportunity to speak to representatives from Rabbit Advocates and get tips on care and feeding while petting the visiting bunnies.

A portion of Pink Rabbit’s profits from the day will go directly to Rabbit Advocates to support their work of rescuing and rehoming rabbits.

In addition to the live bunnies, Pink Rabbit will be hosting two live DJs, a flash tattoo truck, and will hold a secret Easter egg hunt in the Pearl District with special prizes.

The general public is welcome. The bar recommends people make reservations in advance on Resy.com.