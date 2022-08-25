The grants are open to Black restaurant owners in Portland and the surrounding areas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — August is Black Business Month and entrepreneurs in the Portland area could be eligible for grants to help advance their businesses.

On Wednesday, DoorDash announced it’s partnering with the Black Business Association of Oregon and the Accion Opportunity Fund to bring its Accelerator for Local Restaurants program to the greater Portland area.

Accelerator for Local Restaurants will provide $20,000 grants, training and education, one-on-one customized business advising, marketing benefits and more to eligible restaurant owners.

DoorDash hopes it will help stabilize, adapt and grow restaurants throughout the Portland area.

The program offers an 8-week intensive curriculum that features local experts and the opportunity to connect with other local restaurant owners. The lessons cover topics such as marketing, access to capital, managing cash flow and menu creation.

“As Portland area businesses operate in an uncertain and challenging economic environment, help is needed to ensure all businesses are able to rebound and thrive. That’s why we’re proud to extend our Accelerator for Local Restaurants to Portland,” said Tasia Hawkins, a Social Impact Program lead at DoorDash.

The company has already provided this opportunity to more than 100 restaurant owners located in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia.

“With this new cohort and our partnership with the Black Business Association of Oregon, we look forward to supporting the local Portland community and its entrepreneurs,” Hawkins said.

DoorDash is seeking applications from local restaurant owners in Portland, Hillsboro, Gresham, Beaverton, Tigard, Happy Valley, Wilsonville, Forest Grove, Oregon City, Sherwood, West Linn, Tualatin, Lake Oswego, Milwaukie, Aloha and Cedar Hills who operate three or fewer restaurant locations.

Eligible restaurants are required to have been operating for at least two years and must not employ more than 50 people across all locations.

Restaurant owners must apply by Sept. 9. The 8-week-long program begins Oct. 11 and will be a combination of in-person and online trainings.

GoFundMe is also giving away up to 15 $2,000 grants to eligible Black-owned businesses in the U.S. that are giving back to their communities. Business owners can apply online through August 31. Eligible businesses must start a GoFundMe fundraiser and set up bank transfers in the month of August 2022. They must also add the hashtag #BlackBusinessGrant to their fundraiser story.